Friday fish fry to benefit Our Hospice fundraising

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana will be holding a fish fry fundraiser Friday to support its efforts to provide care and support to patients in the community.

Donations will be accepted for the meal, which is estimated to have a $10 value. Each dinner meal will include a fish sandwich, mac and cheese, baked beans and tarter sauce. You can dine-in or drive through.

There will also be live music from noon to 2 p.m. from Colby Lovins. Organizers say that Lovins is a recent Columbus North High School graduate whose senior project was to perform for patients at the Hospice Center in Columbus.

This year’s event will be at the Eagles Lodge at 930 Washington Street, from 11 until 8 p.m. If you are driving through, you are asked to enter off of Jackson Street, turning east onto 9th Street and then left into the Eagles parking lot.

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, founded in 1980, is a not-for-profit, community-based hospice providing care in 16 counties with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

You can get more information at ourhospice.org.