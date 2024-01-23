Freezing rain and accumulating ice move north

Several area counties have been removed from the winter weather advisory, as the the threat of freezing rain and ice accumulation decreases. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that the advisory remains in effect until 10 this morning for counties in central and northern Indiana including Johnson, Shelby and Decatur counties in our area.

You could still see some ice on untreated roadways and should make sure to leave yourself extra stopping distance if you are out this morning.

The weather service is also warning that there could be some river flooding this week caused by ice jams. Forecasters say that many area rivers have significant ice due to the cold weather, but warming temperatures, melting snow melt and the precipitation on already cold ground could lead to flooding upstream of ice jams. Flash flooding from the ice jams could become a problem.