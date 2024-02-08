Freetown man accused of sex crimes with child

A Freetown man has been arrested, accused of sex crimes involving a child.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a report at 8:48 p.m. Sunday night about a sexual assault in Freetown that involved a 15-year-old boy. Detectives discovered that 45-year-old Bradley A. Moore had allegedly paid for and received a sexually explicit photo from the boy on Saturday. Police say that Moore then fondled and raped the boy Sunday morning.

Moore was interviewed by police on Monday and they say he admitted to the crimes. He was arrested on preliminary felony charges of Promotion of Sexual Trafficking, attempted Rape and sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

Jackson County investigators were assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.