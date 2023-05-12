Freetown driver arrested after crash into utility pole

A Freetown man is under arrest after crashing twice in Seymour Wednesday night.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were called to crash with injuries near South Walnut Street and North Park Drive at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found that a utility pole had been severed in the crash and the driver was still in the vehicle. As police spoke to the driver, 27-year-old Franklin D. Sessions, they noticed signs that he might be impaired.

Due to low-hanging wires, officers tried to move the driver away from the vehicle for safety. But the man forcibly resisted police and ignored commands, police say. They eventually subdued him with a Taser to get him to safety.

Police also discovered that Sessions had left the scene of another, earlier accident. After determining that he was not injured, he was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn. The driver,

Sessions was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.