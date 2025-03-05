Free mulch Wednesdays for seniors starts this month

Seniors can get help loading free mulch and compost later this month at the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District.

According to the city/county recycling program, the annual free loading program starts for the year on Wednesdays March 19th and 26th, from 8 to noon. You will need to bring your own truck or trailer for a free scoop of either mulch or compost. The loads are reserved for Bartholomew County residents.

The mulch and compost site is beside the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center at 720 South Mapleton Street.

There will be no businesses allowed to take advantage of the program. If you are a business interested in acquiring mulch or compost you can call 812-376-2614 for pricing and details.