Free mulch, compost loading program underway Fridays at Columbus center

You can get free help loading mulch or compost on Fridays at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center.

According to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, the free loading is from 2 to 4:30 on Fridays through October. To take part, you must first pay for a load of mulch or compost at the neighboring solid waste district offices before heading to the recycling center for the free loading. The cost for a pickup truck load of mulch or compost is $10.

The free loading program is available only for Bartholomew County residents and not for businesses.

You can self-load your own compost or mulch from 7:30 to 4:30 on weekdays or from 8 to 3:30 on Saturdays.

The recycling center is at 720 S. Mapleton Street in Columbus.