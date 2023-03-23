Free medical clinic needs health professional, other volunteers

A medical provider of pop-up clinics for free medical care is looking for volunteers including medical professionals to help with an upcoming event in Nashville.

Remote Area Medical is a provider of free dental, vision and medical care and is looking for professionals and support staff for an upcoming June clinic in Nashville. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services include dental cleanings, fillings extractions and x-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions and glasses made on site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

Founded in 1985, Remote Area Medical is a not-for-profit organization that provides services to those in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford medical care.

The clinic will be June 3rd and 4th at Brown County Middle School on School House Lane. In addition to medical volunteers, support staff is needed to set up on Friday, June 2nd and to take the clinic down on Sunday, June 4th. Assistance will also be needed with overnight assistance with parking and greeting patients, as well as those with interpreter skills to help patients with paperwork. You do not have to have a medical background to help with support functions.

You can get more information at www.ramusa.org or by calling 865-579-1530.