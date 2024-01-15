Free legal clinics set today for MLK Jr. Day

Legal Aid is hosting a free walk-in legal clinic for Bartholomew County residents today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a free phone clinic for its entire region.

If you take part you will have a brief consultation with a volunteer attorney to answer general questions, to offer legal information or to receive other advice. The walk-in clinic will be from 3 to 5 pm today at the Bartholomew County Public Library. The phone clinic will also be from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

To take part in the phone clinic, you must first register between noon and 2 p.m. by calling 812-378-0358.