Free Labor Day weekend concert set for Mill Race Park

The 37th annual free concert to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is set for Saturday night at Mill Race Park.

Alternative country group Sister Hazel will be the headliner and Indiana country musician Levi Riggs will be the opening act for the show.

The concert is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser through the sale of raffle tickets, T-shirts and sponsorships. Due to COVID, the annual event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, then rained out last year.

The Lindsey Street parking lot will be open for chair drop offs from 8 to 11 a.m. and the park will be closed to vehicles after 11 a.m. Food vendors will start selling at 4:30 p.m.

$10 Raffle tickets and $20 concert T-shirts will be sold at designated tents and can be purchased only with cash or check. Raffle ticket sales will end at 8:30 p.m. with the grand prize drawing for $10,000 at 10 p.m.

Organizers say that you can’t bring tents or large umbrellas, or pets although service animals will be allowed. No smoking or vaping will be allowed and you can’t climb on the Exhibit Columbus art installation at the park. They also ask that you don’t use foul language or engage in unruly behavior.

Saturday evening’s events will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with welcoming remarks. Riggs will perform starting at 7 p.m. and Sister Hazel will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

.