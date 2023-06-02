Free fishing Saturday and Sunday at Indiana public waters

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week with free fishing days this weekend.

Indiana residents can fish without a state fishing license or trout and salmon stamp on state waters Saturday and Sunday. Other rules apply such as season, bag and size limits.

There will be a Youth Fishing Derby from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Paynetown State Recreation Area fishing dock at Monroe Lake. Children 16 and younger can take part in the derby by borrowing state gear or bringing their own. Bait will be provided and volunteer instructors will be on hand. A prize drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m.