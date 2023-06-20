Free fans available for Bartholomew residents in need

Bartholomew County residents in need can get relief from the heat through Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center.

Lincoln Central and the Bartholomew County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative are distributing free fans to Bartholomew County households without air conditioning.

The home must not have air conditioning and you must show proof of Bartholomew County residency. Organizers say there are a limited number of fans available and they are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans are limited to one per household.

You can pick up a fan at Lincoln Central at 1039 Sycamore Street in Columbus. For more information you can call the center at 812-379-1630