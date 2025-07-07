Free family fun event Saturday at Historic Breeding Farm

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Free Family Fun on the Farm event Saturday at the Historic Henry Breeding Farm. The event allows participants to experience life on a farm of the early 1900’s

The event will include steam engines, historic games, crafts, wheat cutting, candle making, blacksmithing, gardening, Historic Music and more.

This event is made possible thanks to a from Landmark Farms Foundation

The event will be from 9 to 1 on Saturday at the farm on County Road North 100W near Edinburgh. For more information you can go to bartholomewhistory.org.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Historical Society.