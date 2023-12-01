Frederick chosen as first investigator for prosecutor’s office

Jay Frederick. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office

Bartholomew County has a new criminal investigator in the prosecutor’s office.

According to Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay, the office has hired James “Jay” Frederick for the new role. As criminal investigator, Frederick will coordinate the investigative efforts of the office, promote relationships with law enforcement agencies and coordinate with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force.

Frederick is a lifelong resident of Bartholomew County and recently retired from the Columbus Police Department after 23 years. While with the police department he also served as deputy county coroner and previously served 10 years with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

At the police department, Frederick ran the Criminal Investigations Division. He is a longtime member of the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI) and current state chapter president. He is a certified medico-legal death investigator and past president of the Bartholomew County Substance Abuse Council.

Holden-Kay said Frederick’s specialties include death investigations, crimes against children and narcotics offenses.

Holden-Kay said she is thrilled to bring Frederick on board. She said the office has long needed a criminal investigator and she is excited to make this a reality in her first year in the office.