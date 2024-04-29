Four seeking seats on Bartholomew County Council in primary races

Primary elections are coming up next week in Indiana and early voting is underway.

In Bartholomew County, you can vote early on weekdays from 8 to 5 at Donner Center on 22nd Street. There are also early voting hours on Saturday from 8 to 3 at Donner Center and at the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street.

Early voting wraps up at noon on Monday, May 6th with election day from 6 to 6 on Tuesday, May 7th at voting centers around Bartholomew County.

Bartholomew County voters will be choosing candidates for County Council at large on the Republican ticket. Four Republicans are running for those three seats. You can choose from Michael R. Bell, Kim Bennett, John Prohaska and Marcus D. Speer.

You can hear from each of the candidates below:

Michael Bell

Kim Bennett

John Prohaska

Marcus Speer