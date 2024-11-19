Four local manufacturers make Coolest Thing cut

Four local companies continue to advance in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made IN Indiana contest, making it into the round with the last 16 businesses.

Hiker Trailers from Columbus, Guardian Bikes from Seymour and both Hard Truth Whiskey Co. and Bear Wallow Distillery from Nashville have advanced. There were initially 90 products from 50 communities represented, which has now been whittled down to only 14 cities and towns.

The fourth round of voting is underway and will last through Thursday evening.

The finals will wrap up December 5th with the winner announced at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 in Indianapolis.

You can find a link for more information and to cast your vote here: www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing