Four Florida men arrested after Seymour chase

A police chase last week in Seymour led to the arrest of four Florida men after a crash.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers from the department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were alerted about a vehicle that was fleeing from authorities to the north and was entering the community on Friday. Officers soon found the SUV speeding southbound on Interstate 65 about five miles north of the Seymour exit.. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver continued to race away before taking the Seymour exit and crashing on U.S. 50 at Meadowbrook.

Four people got out of the vehicle and ran away but were quickly taken into custody.

26-year-old Keeonon Y. Seymour of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an injury accident, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement on foot. 36-year-old Ingram Harper, of Coral Springs, along with 27-year-old Ydnel Termilen, and 25-year-old Raheem Tamar McLeod, both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were arrested for resisting law enforcement on foot. Harper was also found to have outstanding felony warrants.

Indiana State Police, Seymour Fire Department, and Jackson County medics also assisted at the scene.