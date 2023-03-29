Four deputies promoted in Bartholomew County department

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is announcing four promotions.

According to the department, Capt. David Steinkoenig is retiring to take a job in the private sector. Steinkoenig most recently served as jail commander.

Replacing Steinkoenig as Jail Commander will be Justin Arnholt who is being promoted to Captain. Arnholt was hired at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a corrections officer after graduating from Columbus North High School. He was promoted to merit deputy in 2003, and graduated the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Arnholt was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2017. He was then promoted to lieutenant in January.

Jason Williams will be promoted to lieutenant within the Uniform Division. Williams started his law enforcement career in 1999 as a corrections officer at the Bartholomew County Jail. Williams served as a deputy marshal for the Hope Police Department from 2000 to 2003. Williams was then hired as a merit deputy by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 2003. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2004. Williams has previously served as field training officer, detective and sergeant. Williams graduated from Leadership Bartholomew County in 2018 and is a certified ILEA instructor focusing on use of force training.

Dustin Newland is being promoted to sergeant within the uniform Division. Newland graduated the Indiana University Police Academy in 2016 and was hired at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. Newland was been a field training officer and assigned to the Intelligence Led Policing Unit. He is also a member of the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team as well as an accident reconstructionist.

Dane Duke has been promoted to sergeant within the Uniform Division. His duties will center around being the public information officer. Duke graduated from the Indiana University Police Academy in 2014 and he was hired at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office that year. He has been a field training officer and detective., a member of the SWAT Team, a diver with the water rescue team and an honor guard member.

