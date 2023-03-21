Four arrested in Jennings County traffic stops

Jennings County deputies arrested four people Friday on drug-related charges in what they are calling Operation Clover Leaf.

The St. Patrick’s Day arrests came after two traffic stops in less than an hour Friday afternoon, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies say that they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in Campbell Township. Department police dog Axel alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a search revealed about 7 grams of fentanyl. Kelly Simmons and Heather Roberts, both of North Vernon were arrested at the scene. Roberts and Simmons are both being accused of possession of a controlled substance.

About an hour later Sheriff Kenny Freeman and a deputy stopped a vehicle another vehicle in Campbell Township and Axel was brought to the scene, where the dog alerted to the smell of narcotics. A search revealed about 114 grams of methamphetamine.

Robert Deppe and Amanda Ross were arrested at the scene. Both are facing charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine.

Photos courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Deppe Amanda Ross Kelly Simmons Heather Roberts