Four arrested after tip on wanted person at Columbus home

A tip from the public led to the arrest of four people at a home on the east side of Columbus Wednesday night.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were alerted that someone wanted on an outstanding warrant was at a home in the 400 block of South Brooks Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrives, they discovered two people wanted on outstanding warrants and took them into that custody.

Those initially arrested were 24-year-old Sierra M. Hollenbeck of Columbus and 28-year-old Derek R. Jordan of Hope.

But while making the arrests, police also discovered drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics at the home. The home’s owner, 37-year-old Dustin T. Cross as well as 24-year-old Jaydon M. Gilmore, both of Columbus were taken into custody.

Cross and Gilmore are both being accused of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a legend drug injection device. Additionally Cross is being charged with maintaining a common nuisance, and Gilmore for visiting a common nuisance.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Hollenbeck and Jordan are facing new charges of visiting a common nuisance.