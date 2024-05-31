Four arrested after downtown Columbus overdose

Columbus Police Department press release

Four Columbus residents have been arrested as part of a drug dealing investigation and a report of a drug overdose at 311 Cleveland Street.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Intelligence Led Policing Unit (ILP) had received tips about drug dealing occurring at the house. On May 16th, 2024 Columbus Police Officers were called to the home for a drug overdose. One man was believed to have overdosed and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained by JNET to search the house. Inside, investigators located over 50 grams of methamphetamine along with packaging material, digital scales, syringes, and other drugs paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigations, Jessica Comstock, 37, Dustin Harden, 19, and Chase Barnhart, 20, were arrested for the below preliminary charges.

Jessica Comstock- dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, C misdemeanor

Dustin Harden: maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony

Chase Barnhart: visiting a common nuisance, B misdemeanor

Keith Cherry, 35, was not at the home at the time, but an arrest warrant was issued as a result of this investigation. On May 30th, 2024, Investigators from the Intelligence Led Policing Unit located Cherry at 5271 S Pine Street and took him into custody for his warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony.