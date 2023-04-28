Former Vice President Pence testifies before federal probe

After a back and forth legal fight, former Vice-President, Indiana Governor and Columbus native Mike Pence has finally testified before a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence testified Thursday for several hours in the federal probe investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riot.

The testimony came after Trump filed an emergency motion to stop Pence from appearing.

Earlier this month, Pence said he would not appeal a federal judge’s order that he must testify. U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ruled in March that immunity shouldn’t prevent Pence from testifying about conversations related to alleged illegal activity on the part of the former President.

Trump filed an emergency motion to block that decision but it was rejected by a federal appeals court.

Pence’s testimony is expected to give special counsel Jack Smith access to one of the key figures with insight into Trump’s efforts to remain in power.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks