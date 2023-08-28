Former sheriff’s son sworn in as deputy
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming its newest deputy, J.D. Myers.
Myers previously served with the Columbus Regional Hospital Police Department and as a corrections officer at both the Jackson County and Brown County sheriff’s departments.
Myers is the son of former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.
Photo of Sheriff Chris Lane, new deputy J.D. Myers and former Sheriff Matt Myers courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.