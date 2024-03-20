Former Seymour Business Owner Arrested on Multiple Battery Charges

A former co-owner of the Vat & Barrel Restaurant in downtown Seymour, Indiana was arrested by Indiana State Police Troopers Monday, on multiple counts of battery after he allegedly touched multiple female employees inappropriately over the past four years.

Detective Derek Eggers, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, began an investigation in February 2024 after a former employee of the business came forward with allegations that a co-owner, Marc Gebhart, 67, touched her inappropriately at a separate location in Seymour, Indiana in 2023.

During the investigation, Det. Eggers obtained information that additional former employees reported that they had also been touched inappropriately by Gebhart at the Vat & Barrel between the time the restaurant opened in 2020 and the time the allegations were made to law enforcement earlier this year.

Det. Eggers submitted the investigation to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Marc Gebhart on seven misdemeanor counts of battery.

He was arrested Monday March 18th and is incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail. Gebhart will soon face an initial court appearance in this case.

Indiana State Police Detectives were assisted by the Seymour Police Department.

Marc Gebhart, Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police