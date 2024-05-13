Former police chief, Turning Point receive community awards

Former Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services are being recognized with this year’s Donald W. & Catherine G. Jurgemeyer Community Hero and Community Leadership Project awards.

The honorees were announced by Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation.

Richardson received the Community Hero Award, which recognizes and celebrates the contributions of everyday local heroes. Organizers say that Richardson was nominated for embodying the best in law enforcement during his nearly 30-year career in Columbus. Colleagues said Richardson served as a role model for staff and community leaders and praised his integrity, preparedness, collaboration and engagement — reflecting the best of public service.

The renovation of Turning Point’s emergency residential shelter received the Community Leadership Project award. The renovation, completed last year, increased the number of shelter beds from 25 to 40, expanding its capacity to provide safe accommodations and access to vital resources and support services. The project also included structural and safety improvements, the remodeling of restrooms and kitchen and additional living space.

The Community Hero honor comes with a $5,000 award and the Community Leadership Project with a $10,000 award.

Students’ Fund of Hope received an honorable mention award. It was created to support Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation’s students in need. The organization was honored with a $5,000 award.

Photo: Former Columbus Police Chief Mike Richardson with wife Suzy Richardson, left, and mother Donna Richardson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.