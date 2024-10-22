Former North Vernon Police Officer Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

On Tuesday, A former North Vernon, Indiana Police Officer was arrested on a felony charge of Possession of Child Pornography following a two-month investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post.

The investigation began in August of this year when allegations of inappropriate conduct were first made against Officer Jaydan Vanosdol, age 22. During the investigation, detectives learned that Vanosdol allegedly began communicating with a female juvenile inappropriately through a social media app approximately a month earlier. The communication between the two involved sending nude photos through the app to each other.

At the end of the investigation, the case was forwarded to the Jennings County Prosecutor for review. This resulted in a warrant being issued for Vanosdol for one count of possession of child pornography ,a level 6 felony. He was arrested Tuesday without incident and is currently incarcerated in the Jennings County Jail waiting on an initial court appearance.