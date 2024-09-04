Local News Top Story 

Former NBA star pleads guilty to Indiana firearms charge

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks

Former NBA player and Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo is pleading guilty to a firearm charge here.

Rondo was arrested after a traffic stop in Jackson County in January by Indiana State Police. Earlier this year, Rondo argued in court it was against his 2nd Amendment rights to be prevented from carrying a weapon. The Jackson County prosecutor argued that the basketball player has a protective order which prevents him from possession a gun.

Rondo appeared in court on Tuesday. The NBA All-Star pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a handgun and received 180-days probation. Rondo left the NBA in 2022.