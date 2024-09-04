Former NBA star pleads guilty to Indiana firearms charge

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks

Former NBA player and Kentucky Wildcat Rajon Rondo is pleading guilty to a firearm charge here.

Rondo was arrested after a traffic stop in Jackson County in January by Indiana State Police. Earlier this year, Rondo argued in court it was against his 2nd Amendment rights to be prevented from carrying a weapon. The Jackson County prosecutor argued that the basketball player has a protective order which prevents him from possession a gun.

Rondo appeared in court on Tuesday. The NBA All-Star pleaded guilty to unlawful carry of a handgun and received 180-days probation. Rondo left the NBA in 2022.