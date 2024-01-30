Former NBA star arrested in Jackson County traffic stop

A former NBA star was arrested in Jackson County over the weekend.

Former Chicago Bulls player Rajon Rondo was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail Sunday on gun and drug charges.

Indiana State Police pulled Rondo over and when they approached his car they smelled marijuana. That gave them cause to search his vehicle. They found small amounts of pot and a gun. The gun was a violation of a protective order in a case involving a Louisville woman who he was accused of threatening in 2022.

Authorities say he immediately posted bail.

