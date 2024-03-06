Former NBA star argues against Jackson County gun charge

Former NBA player and former University of Kentucky star Rajon Rondo is looking to remove a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

That came after a traffic stop in Jackson County in January by Indiana State Police. WDRB TV in Louisville reports attorneys for Rondo argued in court it was against his 2nd Amendment rights to be prevented from carrying a weapon. The Jackson County prosecutor argued that the basketball player has a protective order in Indiana which prevents him from possession a gun. The basketball player has turned down a plea agreement and is set to stand trial in April.

