Former Decatur County township trustee arrested

A former township trustee in Decatur County has been arrested, accused of theft and official misconduct.

According to Indiana State Police, the special investigations division began investigating the allegations in October of 2023 against Washington Township trustee Christian Rust. Rust was accused of taking more than $29,000 and removing files from government computers.

The results of the investigation were turned over to the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office and charges of theft and official misconduct were filed against Rust. The 36-year-old turned himself in yesterday.