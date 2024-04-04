Former Columbus officer returns to police force

A former Columbus police officer is returning to the force.

Officer Maren McCrary was sworn in on Tuesday by Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon.

McCrary graduated from Eastern Illinois University and served as an officer with the Muncie Police Department. She then worked for the Columbus Police Department for almost seven years, serving as a patrol officer, detective and polygraph examiner. She left the department and worked as a forensic investigator at a child advocacy center.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.