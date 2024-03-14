Forest Service warns of smoke from intentional fires

The Hoosier National Forest is warning that you could see signs of fire in the area as prescribed burns are taking place.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the intentional fires reduces the amount of woody material on the forest floor, lowering the risk of catastrophic wildfire, as well as increasing plant diversity. Areas being considered for burning will have signs placed in advance. Burn areas are closed to public entry including hunting until the area is considered safe.

The agency says smoke plumes from a prescribed fire usually rise high into the air. If smoke is present on roadways, drivers should reduce their speed and turn on their headlights.