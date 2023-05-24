Forest Service seeks input on Hoosier National Forest upgrades

The U.S. Forest Service is looking for your thoughts on improvements at facilities in the Hoosier National Forest.

According to the agency, improvements are planned a three campgrounds, a boat ramp and a group campground.

The affected campgrounds include Blackwell, Shirley Creek and Youngs Creek. Proposed improvements will include parking pads, fire rings, picnic tables, the planting of native trees, replacing some hitch rails, work on drains and culverts and other improvements.

Also proposed is the addition of a non-motorized boat loading and unloading ramp at Celina Lake in the Indian-Celina Lakes Recreation Area and the installation two small picnic shelters at Primrose and Goldenrod Group Campgrounds within the Tipsaw Lake Recreation Area.

You can find more information on the proposals and how to leave your feedback here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/hoosier/?project=64183

Photo: Blackwell Campground, in Monroe County. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service.