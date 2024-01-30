Forest Service opening up last of eclipse-week campgrounds

The U.S. Forest Service is soon opening up the last block of campsite reservations for Hoosier National Forest campgrounds during the April total solar eclipse.

According to the agency, all developed campground campsites will be available by reservation only from March 29th through April 10th. That is due to the high number of visitors expected in southern Indiana to view the eclipse. This includes campsites which have previously been designated as first come, first served. The agency says the sites are expected to fill quickly.

The reservations are being phased in with the final batch of seven campgrounds opening up for reservations on Monday, February 5th. Those include Blackwell, Hickory Ridge, Shirley Creek, Youngs Creek, Saddle Lake, Buzzard Roost and German Ridge.

Camping fees will be waived at German Ridge and Saddle Lake during the eclipse reservation period. The other campgrounds have no fees to camp. However there is a $8 service fee for each reservation made online.

You can make a reservation at https://www.recreation.gov

The eclipse is Monday April 8th and the path will encompass most of the Hoosier National Forest. The next full solar eclipse in our area will be August of 2044.

Hickory Ridge Campground near Norman. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service.