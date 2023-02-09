Forest Park house fire causes $100k+ in damages

A Columbus home suffered more than $100,000 in damages but a resident escaped without injuries following a fire yesterday afternoon in Forest Park Estates.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Junco Drive at about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a resident reported a fire in a second-story bedroom.

A thick cloud black smoke was visible in the area and firefighters discovered heavy fire damage on the second floor. After knocking down the flames and searched the home, finding that no one else was home. Fire crews removed parts of the ceiling and walls to ensure no fire had spread to the attic. They also helped the family by removing personal items from the home.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The family was displaced from the home and the Salvation Army is providing them with assistance.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.