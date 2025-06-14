Forecasters warn of possible “cold air funnels” today

National Weather Service special weather statement

The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of “cold air funnels” today, which differ from and are caused by different weather conditions than tornadoes.

According to the forecasters, funnel clouds generally develop and occur in conjunction with conditions that produce severe thunderstorms.

Entirely different conditions are expected across Central Indiana today. There is little potential for severe thunderstorms.

Research studies of funnel cloud occurrences indicate that a different type of funnel cloud forms when weather conditions are similar to those of today. these are called cold air funnels and

are not as violent as those associated with severe storms.

Cold air funnels are associated with thunderstorms or showers that form in deep, cold core, large-scale low pressure systems. These funnel clouds are smooth and narrow. The parent storm or

shower is not particularly tall or intense. These funnel clouds normally protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent clouds, rotate or spin like a top, and last only a few minutes

before dissipating.

In rare cases when their circulations does reach the ground, cold air funnels cause only minor damage. More reports of small funnel clouds are possible over Central Indiana today. Warnings will be

issued if any of them touch the ground.