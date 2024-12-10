Forecasters warn of patchy spots of dense fog this morning
Forecasters say that you could see areas of dense fog out there this morning.
According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, patches of dense fog are developing. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile in some spots.
That could make for some hazardous driving conditions this morning. If you have to be on the road, authorities say you should slow down, leave plenty of distance between the vehicles ahead of you and use your low-beam headlights.