Forecasters warn of heavy rain, thunderstorms today increasing flooding

We could see another wave of bad weather today.

The National Weather Service says most of our area is under a slight risk of severe weather, but more southern parts of the state, including parts of Jackson and Jennings counties are under a more dangerous moderate risk. The main danger is flash flooding.

Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy rainfall later today, with up to an inch more of rain on the already saturated soil. Thunderstorms are likely after 7 p.m tonight.

Most of Indiana is under a marginal risk of heavy rain and flooding late Friday and Friday night.