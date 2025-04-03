Local News 

Forecasters warn of heavy rain, thunderstorms today increasing flooding

We could see another wave of bad weather today.

The National Weather Service says most of our area is under a slight risk of severe weather, but more southern parts of the state, including parts of Jackson and Jennings counties are under a more dangerous moderate risk. The main danger is flash flooding.

Forecasters say there is a chance of heavy rainfall later today, with up to an inch more of rain on the already saturated soil. Thunderstorms are likely after 7 p.m tonight.

Most of Indiana is under a marginal risk of heavy rain and flooding late Friday and Friday night.