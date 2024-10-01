Forecasters warn of dense fog throughout area

It could be hard for you to see on the roads this morning.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for our area through 9 this morning. The National Weather Service says visibility could be a quarter of a mile or less in some spots, making for hazardous driving.

The weather service suggests that you slow down, use your low-beam headlights and allow plenty of stopping distance ahead of you. Forecasters say you will only have seconds to react to hazards in front of you if you are driving in dense fog.