Forecasters warn of chance of snow through Friday

Local emergency officials are warning of a chance of snow tonight through Friday.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says that the county has been included in a possible snow forecast issued by the National Weather Service. There is a low probably of up to a 10th of an inch of snow tonight for the entire county and a low probability for most of the county on Friday. However the western edge of Bartholomew County has a medium chance of snow, or 40 to 70 percent chance on Friday.

You can expect rain to begin later today. Starting on Thursday, snow is possible from 7 p.m. Thursday evening through 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The weather service is warning that even a small amount of snow can affect roads. You should use caution if you are driving, including allowing extra time for your trip and providing additional distance between you and vehicles ahead of you. You should also make sure to completely clear your car windows before traveling.