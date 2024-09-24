Forecasters warn of chance for severe weather today

There is a chance of some severe weather in our area today.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Management office, our area is under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Forecasters say that the main hazards could be damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, lightning and heavy rain. Any heavy rain could turn lead to localized flooding.

Emergency officials warn that you should never drive onto a flooded roadway. They say turn around and don’t drown.

The chance for severe weather lasts into the early evening today.