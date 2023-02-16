Forecasters say stormy weather possible today
There is a slight risk of severe weather in our area this morning.
The National Weather Service is warning of showers and thunder this morning with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Primary threats will be damaging winds, hail and possibly a tornado across southern Indiana. A quarter to half an inch or rain is expected today.
Far southeastern Indiana is under an enhanced risk of severe weather today.
The storm motion will be from the southwest moving at around 50 mph.