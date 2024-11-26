Forecasters say snow possible heading into Thanksgiving

A mix of rain and snow remains possible Wednesday night and heading into your holiday travel.

According to the Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center, our area remains in a narrow band of snow which could start Wednesday evening and into Thanksgiving Day. Rain tomorrow could change to snow as temperatures fall and there could be come minor accumulation of snow.

On Friday, we should see the coldest temperatures so far this season, with temperatures in the 20s and wind bringing the wind chill down to the single digits.

Emergency officials say that if you have to be on the road this holiday weekend, you should pack additional warm clothes or blankets and a vehicle emergency kit.