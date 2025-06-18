Forecasters say severe storms possible today

We could see some bad weather this afternoon and evening as a storm system moves through the area.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has upgraded all of Indiana to an enhanced risk of severe weather today.

The main threats will be this afternoon through late evening with the possibility of damaging winds with gusts of more than 60 mph. Large hail along with isolated flooding and tornadoes are also possible.

Emergency officials say that you can prepare by identifying a safe spot at home and at work, should the weather turn severe. A basement or storm shelter is best, but an interior room, stairway or hall without a window or door to the outside is also acceptable.

Heading into the weekend, our current warm and muggy conditions are expected to turn to possibly dangerous heat. High temperatures in the mid 90s are possible and the humidity could make that feel like more than 100 degrees outside.