Forecasters: Hot weather to last until weekend

This stretch of extremely hot weather is now expected to last through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is extending the heat advisory, saying it is going to feel like up to 105 in the afternoons all week. The heat advisory is now in effect until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Forecasters says that today real temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with high humidity making it feel like 100 degrees or more in our area.

The weather service suggest that if you have to work outside that you schedule frequent rest breaks in the shade, or in an air conditioned space if you can.