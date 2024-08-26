Forecasters: Excessive heat expected this week

Forecasters say it is going to get hot this week across central Indiana. Really hot.

An excessive heat watch is in effect in central Indiana, including Johnson County. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says we are going to see temperatures in the low to upper 90s and the humidity is going to make it feel like it is between 100 and 110. The agency is forecasting heat indexes in our area of 101 on Tuesday, with even hotter heat indexes the farther north you go.

Officials say that you will need to keep hydrated, wear light and loose-fitting clothing and avoid out door activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you do have to be outside, plan to take frequent breaks and don’t over-exert yourself.