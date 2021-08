The Columbus East Food Pantry will be distributing food to the community from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

There will be enough pre-bagged collections of food to support about 200 families.

The Columbus East Food Pantry is available to the entire community and is not limited to BCSC families. The pickup point is at Door 31 in the west parking lot behind the school near the tennis courts.