Food drive starting soon to help with summer hunger for kids

The United Way of Bartholomew County is kicking off a community wide food drive later this month to help ensure children have enough to eat this summer.

According to the agency the food drive is being organized by the United Way and the Bartholomew County Food Insecurity Coalition and will be going on from April 29th through May 31st. The goal is to give local food pantries enough donations to stock their shelves for the summer break, without having to dip into their regular budgets to meet the need.

All the food and donations collected will be split between Love Chapel, Salvation Army, and Community Center of Hope.

This is the second year for the community-wide food drive and last year’s efforts were the largest single fundraiser/donation ever to Love Chapel.

Churches and businesses throughout the community are holding their own food collection efforts but you can also drop off food donations at United Way’s firehouse building at 13th Street and Hutchins Avenue in Columbus.

Organizers request that food donations be non-perishable, nutritious foods that are low-sodium and low-sugar, when possible.