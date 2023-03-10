Food drive seeks to help hungry children locally

The United Way of Bartholomew County will be kicking off a food drive next month to ensure schoolchildren have enough to eat at home during the summer.

According to the agency, the community wide spring food drive is being organized by the United Way and the Bartholomew County Food Insecurity Coalition. The goal is to collect enough food and cash donations to provide 100 tons of food for the community’s children.

Kelly Daugherty, executive director of Love Chapel, the community’s largest food pantry, said Bartholomew County pantries are seeing increased need. In the last year, Love Chapel, has seen a 40 percent increase in need and the pantry is now serving 1 in 10 people in the county.

The food and donations collected during the spring food drive will be split between pantries at Love Chapel, the Salvation Army, and the Community Center of Hope.

Many local churches will be running collections during April. you can also drop off food at any First Financial Bank location in the county or at YES Cinema in downtown Columbus.

You can donate money toward the cause online at https://www.uwbarthco.org/events.html/event/2023/04/30/community-food-drive/425064

Some of the most needed items include:

Peanut Butter

Soups/Stews- low sodium

Cereal

Pastas

Pasta Sauce

Rice

Canned Veggies- low sodium

Canned Fruits- in fruit juice

Jelly

Bagged side dishes (instant mashed potatoes, noodles, rice, etc.)

Canned Pastas (beefaroni, ravioli, spaghetti & meatballs).