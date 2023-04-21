Food drive efforts continue toward April goal

A food drive continues this month organized by the United Way of Bartholomew County and the Bartholomew County Food Insecurity Coalition.

The goal is to collect enough food and cash donations to provide 100 tons of food for the community’s children. The food and donations collected during the spring food drive will be split between pantries at Love Chapel, the Salvation Army, and the Community Center of Hope.

Some of the most needed items are peanut butter and jelly, low sodium soups and stews, cereal, pastas and pasta sauce, rice, canned vegetables and fruits, bagged side dishes and canned pastas.

You can donate money toward the cause and find drop-off locations online at https://www.uwbarthco.org/community-food-drive.html