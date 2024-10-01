Flu vaccines available today at YES Cinema, Bartholomew health department

Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center and Walgreens are partnering today for a flu shot clinic at YES Cinema.

According to the center, the clinic is for anyone three or older and for those who do or do not have insurance. That includes those with traditional Medicaid, MdWise or Medicare Part B.

Every person who receives a vaccine will be given a bag of popcorn courtesy of YES Cinema.

Appointments are not necessary, but you are encouraged to call to sign up so there is sufficient vaccine on hand to meet the need. Vaccines will be administered on a first come first-serve basis from 3:30 to 5 in the Sarla Kalsi Conference Center at Yes Cinema at Fourth and Jackson Streets in downtown Columbus.

For more information or to sign up, you can the center at (812) 379-1630.

The Bartholomew County Health Department is also offering a flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Nursing Division offices. Those offices are at 2625 Foxpointe Drive.

